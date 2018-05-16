Thomas Fudge's Biscuits For Cheese 275G

Product Description
- A selection of savoury biscuits for cheese.
- A Scrumptious Quartet of Biscuits for Cheese
- Oat & Chive Biscuits - Perfection with West Country Cheddar and an onion chutney.
- Charcoal Hearts - A mellow, smoky crunch for creamy Somerset brie and salami.
- Multi-Seed Crackers - A hearty base for rich blue cheese - devour with port and grapes.
- Wheat & Rye Toasts - Sensational with goat's cheese and a drizzle of honey.
- Four biscuit sorts, one box - a store-cupboard essential for the indecisive cheeseboard enthusiast! They're delicious with almost anything spreadable or sliceable, and just the thing to inspire a fantastic feast with fromage-loving friends.
- Go Forth and Indulge!
- We believe indulgence is an art and that, when perfected, it can be rather good for the soul. Ever since Thomas Fudge founded his remarkable bakery back in 1916, we've been making ridiculously delicious delights for people who simply don't have time for mediocre.
- Scrumptious somethings for double-or-nothing food lovers whose fancies are tickled by serious baking.
- Perfect for cheese lovers!
- Dorset artisan bakery
- Exceptional quality
- Perfect pairings
- A box of tummy-flutteringly wondrous munchy things
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
- Thomas Fudge's,
- Dorset Village Bakery Ltd,
- Station Road,
- Stalbridge,
- Dorset,
- DT10 2RN.
275g ℮
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Seeds (3%) (Linseed, Millet, Poppy), Barley Malt Flour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per Cracker approx. 7.5g Energy kJ 2,059 154 kcal 492 37 Fat 23g 1.7g of which saturates 6.9g 0.5g Carbohydrate 57g 4.3g of which sugars 6.1g 0.5g Fibre 5.5g 0.4g Protein 11g 0.8g Salt 0.88g 0.08g
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (47%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Rye Flour (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Honey, Skimmed Milk Powder
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per Cracker approx. 4.5g Energy kJ 1,763 79 kcal 419 19 Fat 11g 0.5g of which saturates 1.9g 0.1g Carbohydrate 67g 3.0g of which sugars 2.3g 0.1g Fibre 8.9g 0.4g Protein 9.1g 0.4g Salt 1.4g 0.05g
Ingredients
Oats (41%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Dried Chives (2.5%), Salt
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per Cracker approx. 6g Energy kJ 2051 123 kcal 490 29 Fat 24g 1.4g of which saturates 15g 0.9g Carbohydrate 56g 3.3g of which sugars 2.3g 0.1g Fibre 6.6g 0.4g Protein 10g 0.6g Salt 1.3g 0.08g
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)), Salt, Charcoal Powder (1%), Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g per Cracker approx. 5g Energy kJ 1,804 90 kcal 430 22 Fat 16g 0.8g of which saturates 1.1g 0.1g Carbohydrate 53g 2.7g of which sugars 1.7g 0.1g Fibre 11g 0.6g Protein 14g 0.7g Salt 2.1g 0.10g Pack contains approx. 50 servings - -
