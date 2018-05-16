By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thomas Fudge's Biscuits For Cheese 275G

Thomas Fudge's Biscuits For Cheese 275G
£ 4.00
£1.46/100g

Product Description

  • A selection of savoury biscuits for cheese.
  • Follow us at: instagram.com/thomasfudges or tweet us at: @thomasfudges
  • A Scrumptious Quartet of Biscuits for Cheese
  • Oat & Chive Biscuits - Perfection with West Country Cheddar and an onion chutney.
  • Charcoal Hearts - A mellow, smoky crunch for creamy Somerset brie and salami.
  • Multi-Seed Crackers - A hearty base for rich blue cheese - devour with port and grapes.
  • Wheat & Rye Toasts - Sensational with goat's cheese and a drizzle of honey.
  • Four biscuit sorts, one box - a store-cupboard essential for the indecisive cheeseboard enthusiast! They're delicious with almost anything spreadable or sliceable, and just the thing to inspire a fantastic feast with fromage-loving friends.
  • Go Forth and Indulge!
  • We believe indulgence is an art and that, when perfected, it can be rather good for the soul. Ever since Thomas Fudge founded his remarkable bakery back in 1916, we've been making ridiculously delicious delights for people who simply don't have time for mediocre.
  • Scrumptious somethings for double-or-nothing food lovers whose fancies are tickled by serious baking.
  • Have you tried...our Magnificent Milk Chocolate Florentines?
  • They're marvellously moreish.
  • Perfect for cheese lovers!
  • Dorset artisan bakery
  • Exceptional quality
  • Perfect pairings
  • A box of tummy-flutteringly wondrous munchy things
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Name and address

  • Thomas Fudge's,
  • Dorset Village Bakery Ltd,
  • Station Road,
  • Stalbridge,
  • Dorset,
  • DT10 2RN.

  • Send us a note at:
  • hello@thomasfudges.co.uk
  • See what's baking at:
  • www.thomasfudges.co.uk
  • Thomas Fudge's,
  • Dorset Village Bakery Ltd,
  • Station Road,
  • Stalbridge,
  • Dorset,
  • DT10 2RN.

Net Contents

275g ℮

    Ingredients

    Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Malted Wheat Flakes, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Seeds (3%) (Linseed, Millet, Poppy), Barley Malt Flour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper Cracker approx. 7.5g
    Energy kJ2,059154
    kcal49237
    Fat 23g1.7g
    of which saturates 6.9g0.5g
    Carbohydrate 57g4.3g
    of which sugars 6.1g0.5g
    Fibre 5.5g0.4g
    Protein 11g0.8g
    Salt 0.88g0.08g
    Ingredients

    Fortified Wheat Flour (47%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Rye Flour (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Honey, Skimmed Milk Powder

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper Cracker approx. 4.5g
    Energy kJ1,76379
    kcal41919
    Fat 11g0.5g
    of which saturates 1.9g0.1g
    Carbohydrate 67g3.0g
    of which sugars 2.3g0.1g
    Fibre 8.9g0.4g
    Protein 9.1g0.4g
    Salt 1.4g0.05g
    Ingredients

    Oats (41%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Dried Chives (2.5%), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper Cracker approx. 6g
    Energy kJ2051123
    kcal49029
    Fat 24g1.4g
    of which saturates 15g0.9g
    Carbohydrate 56g3.3g
    of which sugars 2.3g0.1g
    Fibre 6.6g0.4g
    Protein 10g0.6g
    Salt 1.3g0.08g
    Ingredients

    Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract (contains Barley, Wheat, Oats, Rye), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)), Salt, Charcoal Powder (1%), Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper Cracker approx. 5g
    Energy kJ1,80490
    kcal43022
    Fat 16g0.8g
    of which saturates 1.1g0.1g
    Carbohydrate 53g2.7g
    of which sugars 1.7g0.1g
    Fibre 11g0.6g
    Protein 14g0.7g
    Salt 2.1g0.10g
    Pack contains approx. 50 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

