Tesco Free From 6 Strawberry Splits 6X70g

Tesco Free From 6 Strawberry Splits 6X70g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Dairy free vanilla iced dessert covered with strawberry flavoured water ice coating.
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Strawberry Puree (8%), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lupin Protein Isolate, Strawberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Inulin, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum, Pectins), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Salt, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Vanilla Pod Powder, Safflower Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 70ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lolly (65g)
Energy567kJ / 135kcal368kJ / 88kcal
Fat6.1g4.0g
Saturates5.5g3.6g
Carbohydrate18.7g12.2g
Sugars15.4g10.0g
Fibre1.4g0.9g
Protein0.7g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

