Tesco Free From 6 Strawberry Splits 6X70g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal
Product Description
- Dairy free vanilla iced dessert covered with strawberry flavoured water ice coating.
- Pack size: 420ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Strawberry Puree (8%), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lupin Protein Isolate, Strawberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Inulin, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum, Pectins), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Salt, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Vanilla Pod Powder, Safflower Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 70ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One lolly (65g)
|Energy
|567kJ / 135kcal
|368kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|15.4g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
