Tesco Finest Chocolate Orange Tray 240G

Tesco Finest Chocolate Orange Tray 240G
£ 6.00
£2.50/100g
Clubcard Price
Per 30g
  • Energy584kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of tangerine, strips of orange peel, white chocolate and orange flavoured cashew nuts and apricots dipped in dark chocolate and white chocolate.
  A zesty, fruity selection of tangerines and apricots dipped in dark and white Belgian chocolate with white chocolate orange cashews.
  • A zesty, fruity selection of tangerines and apricots dipped in dark and white Belgian chocolate with white chocolate orange cashews.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian White chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Belgian Dark Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dried Apricot (Sulphites) (19%), Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Cashew Nuts (10%), Tangerine (5%), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Tapioca Starch, Orange Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy584kJ1948kJ140kcal465kcal
Fat6.9g22.9g
Saturates3.6g12.1g
Carbohydrate17.4g57.9g
Sugars15.7g52.3g
Fibre0.5g1.8g
Protein1.8g6.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

