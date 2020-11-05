Tesco Finest Chocolate Orange Tray 240G
- Energy584kJ 140kcal7%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars15.7g17%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ
Product Description
- A selection of tangerine, strips of orange peel, white chocolate and orange flavoured cashew nuts and apricots dipped in dark chocolate and white chocolate.
- A zesty, fruity selection of tangerines and apricots dipped in dark and white Belgian chocolate with white chocolate orange cashews.
- A zesty, fruity selection of tangerines and apricots dipped in dark and white Belgian chocolate with white chocolate orange cashews.
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian White chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Belgian Dark Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dried Apricot (Sulphites) (19%), Orange Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Cashew Nuts (10%), Tangerine (5%), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Tapioca Starch, Orange Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|584kJ
|1948kJ
|140kcal
|465kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|22.9g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|12.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|57.9g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|52.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020