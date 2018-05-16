Philadelphia Lactose Free Soft Cheese 150G

- Energy212 kJ 51 kcal3%
Product Description
- Lactose-free Medium fat soft cheese
- See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
- With less than 0.01% Lactose, you can now enjoy the fresh and creamy taste of Philadelphia Lactose Free. Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Lactose Free has a fresh and creamy taste, that makes it a delicious soft cheese for the whole family to enjoy. Philadelphia Lactose Free is fantastically versatile, whether you are using it to bake an indulgent cheesecake, spread in a lunchtime sandwich, or have in a pasta carbonara.
- Philadelphia works well with both sweet and savoury dishes.
- Green Dot
- Fresh & creamy taste
- Made with pasteurised milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Lactase
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5 portions
Name and address
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Portion (30 g)
|Energy
|705 kJ
|212 kJ
|-
|170 kcal
|51 kcal
|Fat
|14 g
|4.2 g
|of which Saturates
|9.3 g
|2.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7 g
|1.1 g
|of which Sugars
|3.7 g
|1.1 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.85 g
|0.26 g
