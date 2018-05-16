By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philadelphia Lactose Free Soft Cheese 150G

£ 1.95
£13.00/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy212 kJ 51 kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.2 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8 g
    14%
  • Sugars1.1 g
    1%
  • Salt0.26 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 705 kJ

Product Description

  • Lactose-free Medium fat soft cheese
  • See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • With less than 0.01% Lactose, you can now enjoy the fresh and creamy taste of Philadelphia Lactose Free. Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Lactose Free has a fresh and creamy taste, that makes it a delicious soft cheese for the whole family to enjoy. Philadelphia Lactose Free is fantastically versatile, whether you are using it to bake an indulgent cheesecake, spread in a lunchtime sandwich, or have in a pasta carbonara.
  • Philadelphia works well with both sweet and savoury dishes.
  • Green Dot
  • Fresh & creamy taste
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Lactase

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (30 g)
Energy705 kJ212 kJ
-170 kcal51 kcal
Fat14 g4.2 g
of which Saturates9.3 g2.8 g
Carbohydrate3.7 g1.1 g
of which Sugars3.7 g1.1 g
Fibre0.3 g0.1 g
Protein6.8 g2.0 g
Salt0.85 g0.26 g

