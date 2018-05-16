By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate Biscuit 180G

Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate Biscuit 180G
£ 1.99
£1.11/100g
Each 30 g contains
  • Energy669 kJ 160 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.2 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.2 g
    26%
  • Sugars14 g
    15%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ / 534 kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer with a cocoa flavoured filling (27 %) covered with milk chocolate (60 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • 5 + 1 Free
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • Milk chocolate wafer rounds
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2 %, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E442, E476), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 Biscuit = 30 g. 6 biscuits per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 30 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2231 kJ / 534 kcal669 kJ / 160 kcal8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
Fat31 g9.2 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g5.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate58 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars45 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.6 g0.8 g-
Protein5.8 g1.7 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

