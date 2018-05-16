Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate Biscuit 180G

- Energy669 kJ 160 kcal8%
- Fat9.2 g13%
- Saturates5.2 g26%
- Sugars14 g15%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ / 534 kcal
Product Description
- Wafer with a cocoa flavoured filling (27 %) covered with milk chocolate (60 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- 5 + 1 Free
- Not suitable for vegetarians.
- Milk chocolate wafer rounds
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2 %, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E442, E476), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 Biscuit = 30 g. 6 biscuits per pack
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- www.cadbury.co.uk
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 30 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2231 kJ / 534 kcal
|669 kJ / 160 kcal
|8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|9.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|5.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|45 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
