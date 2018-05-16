By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tetley Green Tea Mango & Passion Fruit 50 Tea Bags 100G

Tetley Green Tea Mango & Passion Fruit 50 Tea Bags 100G
£ 2.15
£2.15/100g

  • Teabags / Green Tea
  • We believe nothing beats a great green tea to support your healthy lifestyle*
  • *Green Tea is naturally low in sodium/salt. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • Enjoy at least one mug a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Our master blenders and flavour experts have developed the perfect combination of smooth, gentle-tasting green tea and exotic blend of mango and passionfruit to give you that tropical feeling.
  • Kettle on, it's time for Tetley.
  • For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day.
  • Rainforest Alliance - 100% Certified Green Tea
  • Ethical Tea Partnership - Founding Member

Our Buyers & Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect blend. Enjoy!

  • Perfectly balanced green tea
  • Pack size: 100G

Green Tea** (93%), Natural Flavouring, Natural Mango Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings (1.1%), Natural Passion Fruit Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings (1.0%), **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Store in a cool, dry place.

  • One bag per mug, add boiling water, stir, brew for 1-2 minutes and gently squeeze.
  • To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.

50 Count

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0AZ.

100g

Typical Valuesper serving (235ml)per 100ml
Energy:9kJ/2kcal4kJ/1kcal
Fat:0g0g
of which saturates:0g0g
Carbohydrate:0.7g0.3g
of which sugars:0g0g
Protein:0g0g
Salt:0g0g

