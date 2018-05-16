Gu Strawberry & Clotted Cream Cheesecake 2X87g
New
Product Description
- Wild Strawberry & Clotted Cream Cheesecake
- We've teamed up with Rodda's to include their iconic clotted cream and added wild strawberries to create this delicious strawberry cheesecake inspired by afternoon tea.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- Made with Rodda's classic cornish clotted cream
- Pack size: 174G
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry preparation (Strawberries (18%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Wild Strawberries (2%), Thickener (Modified Starch), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Carrot Extract, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Whipping Cream, Digestive Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamin), Wholemeal Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Sugar, Mascarpone (Cream, Milk Protein Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Clotted Cream (3%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Gelling Agent (Bovine Gelatine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 87g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 87g ramekin
|Energy
|1229 kJ
|1069 kJ
|-
|293 kcal
|255 kcal
|Fat (g)
|14.8
|12.9
|of which saturates (g)
|8.1
|7.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|37.0
|32.2
|of which sugars (g)
|22.6
|19.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.8
|0.7
|Protein (g)
|2.7
|2.3
|Salt (g)
|0.21
|0.18
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
