Baileys Extra Thick Salted Caramel Cream 250ml

Baileys Extra Thick Salted Caramel Cream 250ml
£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Sweetened pasteurised double cream with a salted caramel sauce and Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur
  • Pot - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • The Baileys® word and associated logos are trademarks of R&A Bailey & Co and are used under licence. © R&A Bailey & Co. 2020. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
  • Extra Thick
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Double Cream (Milk) (76%), Salted Caramel Sauce (11%) (Sugar, Brown Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Maize Starch, Salt, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Favouring, Acidifying Agent (Lactic Acid)), Sugar, Alcohol, Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (3%) (Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 3 days and by the Use By date shown. For use by date: see lid. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 30ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)1832/443550/133
Fat (g)3812
of which saturates (g)236.9
Carbohydrate (g)144.3
of which sugars (g)144.2
Protein (g)1.50.4
Salt (g)0.2<0.1
Contains 8 servings--

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

