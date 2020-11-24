Baileys Extra Thick Salted Caramel Cream 250ml

Product Description
- Sweetened pasteurised double cream with a salted caramel sauce and Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur
- Pot - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- The Baileys® word and associated logos are trademarks of R&A Bailey & Co and are used under licence. © R&A Bailey & Co. 2020. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcohol beverages. Please remember to drink Baileys responsibly.
- Extra Thick
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Double Cream (Milk) (76%), Salted Caramel Sauce (11%) (Sugar, Brown Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Maize Starch, Salt, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Favouring, Acidifying Agent (Lactic Acid)), Sugar, Alcohol, Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (3%) (Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened use within 3 days and by the Use By date shown. For use by date: see lid. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 30ml
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1832/443
|550/133
|Fat (g)
|38
|12
|of which saturates (g)
|23
|6.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14
|4.3
|of which sugars (g)
|14
|4.2
|Protein (g)
|1.5
|0.4
|Salt (g)
|0.2
|<0.1
|-
|-
