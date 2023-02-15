Tetley Original 120 Teabags 375G

Good value tea bags.
These tea bags are excellent value for money and although they are not the cheapest, they are not the dearest and do have a full flavour if left long enough to brew. They do take a while for the full flavour to delvelop.
Smashing
Tetley tea bags are the cream of the crop Just wish I could have magners cider spot on when order 6 cases of 18 your people who do the ordering are not doing a good enough job at the order system .
Just what I ordered
I have always drunk Tetley tea so this didn’t dissapoint
Good
It's a teabag, what more can one say? tea is tea, I just buy whatever is on offer
Makes a lovely cuppa & depending on how strong or
Makes a lovely cuppa & depending on how strong or weak you like your cuppa, we can get 2 cups!
Great tasting tea
Haven’t used tetley teabags long but it’s really a nice taste and great value
Their old slogan 'Tetley make Teabags make Tea' -
Their old slogan 'Tetley make Teabags make Tea' - as true today as it was 30+years ago!
I know tea is a personal taste and Tetley is mine
I know tea is a personal taste and Tetley is mine , not so strong as some others .
did its job like any other tea bag
did its job like any other tea bag
Great quality 👌
Great quality 👌