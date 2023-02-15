We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tetley Original 120 Teabags 375G

4.7(32)Write a review
£3.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • Great Taste Award 2018 Winning! Great Taste is the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for fine food and drink, with over 500 expert judges. 1-star means our product is 'simply delicious - a drink that delivers fantastic flavour.'
  • Today our master blenders continue to hand select the finest tea leaves from around the world to guarantee the same great taste in every cup.
  • Our tea leaves are carefully picked from around the world, creating the unique Tetley colour and taste. The tea leaves are simply picked, cut and dried, making them 100% natural.
  • Kettle on, it's time for Tetley. For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day. Now We're Talking!
  • 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and Founding Member of the Ethical Tea Partnership - From crop to cup, Tetley work to ensure our tea improves the lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
  • We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance™ and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
  • 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Teas, and we are a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership

Tetley Buyers and Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect tea blends and infusions.

  • Tetley Original Black Everyday Tea - full flavoured, vibrant and refreshing
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Our Tea Bags contain 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Black Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place to keep the great taste of Tetley.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing the perfect Tetley cuppa…
  • 1) One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot.
  • 2) Add freshly boiled water, stir and brew to the right strength for you.
  • 3) Try with or without milk/sugar, serve and enjoy!

Number of uses

120 Count

Name and address

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • So, how was your cuppa? Questions, comments or feedback - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • www.tetley.co.uk/contact
  • Tata Consumer Products,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.
  • help@tetley.co.uk
  • www.tetley.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml infusion:
Energy:4kJ 1kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:0.3g
of which sugars:0g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g
32 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good value tea bags.

4 stars

These tea bags are excellent value for money and although they are not the cheapest, they are not the dearest and do have a full flavour if left long enough to brew. They do take a while for the full flavour to delvelop.

Smashing

5 stars

Tetley tea bags are the cream of the crop Just wish I could have magners cider spot on when order 6 cases of 18 your people who do the ordering are not doing a good enough job at the order system .

Just what I ordered

5 stars

I have always drunk Tetley tea so this didn’t dissapoint

Good

5 stars

It's a teabag, what more can one say? tea is tea, I just buy whatever is on offer

Makes a lovely cuppa & depending on how strong or

4 stars

Makes a lovely cuppa & depending on how strong or weak you like your cuppa, we can get 2 cups!

Great tasting tea

5 stars

Haven’t used tetley teabags long but it’s really a nice taste and great value

Their old slogan 'Tetley make Teabags make Tea' -

5 stars

Their old slogan 'Tetley make Teabags make Tea' - as true today as it was 30+years ago!

I know tea is a personal taste and Tetley is mine

5 stars

I know tea is a personal taste and Tetley is mine , not so strong as some others .

did its job like any other tea bag

3 stars

did its job like any other tea bag

Great quality 👌

5 stars

Great quality 👌

