Tesco Finest Pnk/Ldy 2 Pack Apple Juice & Lemonade 750Ml

- Freshly Squeezed Still Lemonade *With hand picked and freshly squeezed lemons. We hand pick and freshly squeeze only the best lemons for a perfect balance of sweet and sharp. This ensures our lemonade is bursting with fresh, zesty flavour. Pressed Pink Lady® Apple Juice *100% Pink Lady® apple juice. Our experts have hand picked specially selected sweet, aromatic Pink Lady® apples that have been ripened by the warm sunshine to give a deliciously sweet and refreshing flavour.
INGREDIENTS: Water, Lemon Juice (12%), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose).
Typical Values Per 100ml One glass (150ml) Energy 78kJ / 19kcal 118kJ / 28kcal Fat 0.1g 0.2g Saturates 0.1g 0.2g Carbohydrate 4.2g 6.3g Sugars 4.1g 6.2g Fibre 0.2g 0.3g Protein 0.1g 0.2g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
INGREDIENTS: Pink Lady® Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Typical Values Per 100ml One glass (150ml) Energy 232kJ / 55kcal 348kJ / 82kcal Fat 0.3g 0.5g Saturates 0.2g 0.3g Carbohydrate 12.5g 18.8g Sugars 10.7g 16.1g Fibre 0.2g 0.3g Protein 0.4g 0.6g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
