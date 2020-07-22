By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pnk/Ldy 2 Pack Apple Juice & Lemonade 750Ml

Tesco Finest Pnk/Ldy 2 Pack Apple Juice & Lemonade 750Ml
£ 5.00
£0.33/100ml

  • Freshly Squeezed Still Lemonade *With hand picked and freshly squeezed lemons. We hand pick and freshly squeeze only the best lemons for a perfect balance of sweet and sharp. This ensures our lemonade is bursting with fresh, zesty flavour. Pressed Pink Lady® Apple Juice *100% Pink Lady® apple juice. Our experts have hand picked specially selected sweet, aromatic Pink Lady® apples that have been ripened by the warm sunshine to give a deliciously sweet and refreshing flavour.
  • Pack size: 1500ML

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
    • Energy118kJ 28kcal
      1%
    • Fat0.2g
      <1%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars6.2g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 78kJ / 19kcal

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Lemon Juice (12%), Fructose, Sweetener (Sucralose).

     

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
    Energy78kJ / 19kcal118kJ / 28kcal
    Fat0.1g0.2g
    Saturates0.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate4.2g6.3g
    Sugars4.1g6.2g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein0.1g0.2g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    • Energy348kJ 82kcal
      4%
    • Fat0.5g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars16.1g
      18%
    • Salt0.1g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

    INGREDIENTS: Pink Lady® Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

    Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
    Energy232kJ / 55kcal348kJ / 82kcal
    Fat0.3g0.5g
    Saturates0.2g0.3g
    Carbohydrate12.5g18.8g
    Sugars10.7g16.1g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein0.4g0.6g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

