Tesco Finest 12 Bbq Beef Mac & Cheese Cups 260G

Awful
I'm nor surprised its not available they were just awful
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Beef (7%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Yellow Mustard Bran, Roasted Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bay Leaf, Ground Mace.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. 190°C /170°C Fan/Gas 5 8-10 mins. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. 190°C/170°C Fan/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Made using British beef.
12 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Foil. Recycle
260g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cup (20g**)
|Energy
|806kJ / 192kcal
|161kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|11.4g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 260g typically weighs 240g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of null stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I'm nor surprised its not available they were just awful