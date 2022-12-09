We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 12 Bbq Beef Mac & Cheese Cups 260G

Tesco Finest 12 Bbq Beef Mac & Cheese Cups 260G

This product is available for delivery and collection until 02/01/2023

£5.50
£2.12/100g

One cup

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni in a cheese and béchamel sauce with pulled beef in a barbecue sauce.
  • To give this mac and cheese an extra kick, our chefs add a hint of mustard to the Cheddar sauce. Meltingly tender beef and a sweet barbeque sauce add a real depth of flavour.
  • TEMPTING & TANGY in a sweet barbecue sauce
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Beef (7%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Yellow Mustard Bran, Roasted Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bay Leaf, Ground Mace.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. 190°C /170°C Fan/Gas 5 8-10 mins. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove outer packaging and place foil cups onto a baking tray. 190°C/170°C Fan/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cup (20g**)
Energy806kJ / 192kcal161kJ / 38kcal
Fat5.8g1.2g
Saturates3.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate22.8g4.6g
Sugars4.4g0.9g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein11.4g2.3g
Salt0.59g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 260g typically weighs 240g.--
View all Cocktail Sausages & Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Awful

1 stars

I'm nor surprised its not available they were just awful

