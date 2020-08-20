Warwick First Lady Chardonnay 75Cl
Offer
- The First Lady is a tribute to Norma Ratcliffe, Warwick founder and pioneer in the South African wine industry. This crisp, delicate wine pairs perfectly with Sunday roast chicken, barbeque chicken kebabs, poached salmon with horseradish and dill, and fresh garden salads.
- 9.8 UK Units per 75cl bottle
- 1.6 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Bottle - Glass - Widely Recycled
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites. L18197. A299.
Tasting Notes
- An intriguing bouquet of fruit on the palate that keeps you sipping. Yellow apple and pear flavours are prominent, with more restrained notes of yellow loquat and lime. Textured with a palate filling creamy texture and a fresh zesty finish
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Warwick Wine Estate
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Altec
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Grapes are picked in the early hours of the morning to retain freshness and aromatics. De-stemmed and crushed straight to the press with no skin contact. Fermentation takes place in stainless steel and 8% of the wine is fermented in oak to add some depth to the palate. After fermentation, the wine is kept on the lees for 100 days before blending and bottling in August 2019.
History
- Warwick Estate is a high-end South African winery in the Stellenbosch region of South Africa. The estate has a rich farming history dating back to 1771. Then a fruit farm, Warwick only emerged on the forefront of South Africa's wine scene when Stan and Norma Ratcliffe bought the estate in 1964 and started developing the land with an extensive focus on the classic Bordeaux varieties: Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Regional Information
- Stellenbosch, the second-oldest wine-producing region in South Africa, is one of the country's premier wine regions. Warwick remains one of the most respected labels from the prestigious Stellenbosch region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Importer address
- John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
- Hertfordshire,
- WD4 8LH,
- UK.
Return to
- John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
- Hertfordshire,
- WD4 8LH,
- UK.
- Tel: (01442) 870900
- www.fells.co.uk
- www.warwickwine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
