Tetley Herbal Fresh Mint 20 Tea Bags 32G
Product Description
- Teabags / Herbal Tea
- Tetley Fresh Mint is for those 'aah' moment when you put life on hold and recharge your batteries. Our blend of peppermint and spearmint is sweet, refreshing and full of flavour. It's the lift you deserve when you've done your bit.
- Kettle on, it's time for Tetley.
- For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day.
Our Buyers & Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect blend. Enjoy!
- Natural ingredients
- Caffeine free
- Pack size: 32G
Information
Ingredients
Peppermint (70%), Spearmint (30%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- One bag per mug, add boiling water, stir, brew for 3-5 mins and squeeze or leave a little longer for preferred strength.
- To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.
Number of uses
20 Count
Name and address
- Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
- Freepost HA4175,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0AZ.
Return to
- Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
- Freepost HA4175,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0AZ.
Net Contents
32g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml infusion
|Energy:
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.6g
|of which sugars:
|0.2g
|Protein:
|0.1g
|Salt:
|0g
