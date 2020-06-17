By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tetley Herbal Fresh Mint 20 Tea Bags 32G

Tetley Herbal Fresh Mint 20 Tea Bags 32G
£ 1.50
£4.69/100g

Product Description

  • Teabags / Herbal Tea
  • Tetley Fresh Mint is for those 'aah' moment when you put life on hold and recharge your batteries. Our blend of peppermint and spearmint is sweet, refreshing and full of flavour. It's the lift you deserve when you've done your bit.
  • Kettle on, it's time for Tetley.
  • For as long as we can remember, we've been blending the perfect cuppa for every moment of your day.

Our Buyers & Blenders have been crossing the globe for over 180 years to source the freshest, tastiest ingredients to make the perfect blend. Enjoy!

  • Natural ingredients
  • Caffeine free
  • Pack size: 32G

Information

Ingredients

Peppermint (70%), Spearmint (30%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • One bag per mug, add boiling water, stir, brew for 3-5 mins and squeeze or leave a little longer for preferred strength.
  • To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoyed without milk.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Tata Consumer Products GB Ltd,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

32g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml infusion
Energy:8kJ/2kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:0.6g
of which sugars:0.2g
Protein:0.1g
Salt:0g

