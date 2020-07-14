By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Duda Poultry & Pork Pate 300G

1(1)Write a review
Duda Poultry & Pork Pate 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Cured & steamed poultry & pork offal product in inedible casing.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Poultry 41% (Chicken and Turkey Rinds, Chicken Liver, mechanically separated Chicken Meat), Water, Pork 20% (Pork Fat, Pork Rinds, Pork Liver), Semolina (from Wheat), Salt, Soya Protein, Onion, Emulsifiers [E471, E472c], Soya Fibre, Sugar, Dextrose, Lactose from Milk, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers [E451, E31, E262], Flavour Enhancer [E621}, Flavourings (with Milk Lactose and Mustard), Yeast Extract, Preservative [E250]

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Eggs, Peanuts, Celery, Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consumed within 2 days and by use by date.Use by: see printed below.

Produce of

Made in Poland with chicken, turkey and pork from EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove casing before eating

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • ul. Opolska 22,
  • 40-084 Katowice.

Return to

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • ul. Opolska 22,
  • 40-084 Katowice.
  • www.duda.pl

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy:1092 kJ / 259 kcal
Fat 23 g
of which saturates 8,0 g
Carbohydrate 3,2 g
of which sugars 0,9 g
Protein 9,8 g
Salt 1,9 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Do not buy

1 stars

Absolutely awful, nothing like in Poland in terms of consistency and flavour. Very disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large On The Vine Tomatoes 450G

£ 1.30
£2.89/kg

Tesco 15 Eggs

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.18
£0.08/each

Aldi Price Match

Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.45
£1.45/litre

Tesco Radish Pack 240G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£1.80/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here