Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 123G

Product Description
- Rice cakes coated with milk chocolate and salted caramel pieces.
- SWEET & CRUNCHY Dipped in smooth milk chocolate and sprinkled with salted caramel pieces. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1991. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
- Pack size: 123G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (49%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Brown Rice, Salted Caramel Pieces (15%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Cream (Milk), Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
123g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rice cake (21g)
|Energy
|2004kJ / 478kcal
|411kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|12.0g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|13.7g
|Sugars
|35.0g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
