Bertolli Vegetable Fat Spread With Olive Oil 1Kg

Product Description
- 59% vegetable fat spread with 17% olive oil
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
- With the goodness† of Mediterranean olive oil
- †Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats). Bertolli spread has 71% less saturated fat than butter and contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats.
- Olive oil at the heart of the Italian kitchen, & the heart of our recipe
- ~ Bertolli ~
- Enriching mealtimes since 1865
- Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (42%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Olive Oil (17%), Salt (1.1%), Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in refrigeratorFreezing (up to 3 months). Defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date: See Lid
Produce of
Produced outside of Italy with olive oil
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy by spreading on toast, sandwiches...
- Baking cakes and scones
- Sautêing & stir-frying freezing
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Energy
|2191kJ/527kcal
|Fat
|59g
|- of which saturates
|15g
|monounsaturates
|31g
|polyunsaturates
|13g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|- of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|Vitamin A
|800µg (100% NRV)
|Vitamin D
|7.5µg (150% NRV)
|Omega 3†
|2.2g
|Omega 6
|11g
|† From plant sources
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Values
|-
