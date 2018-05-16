By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bertolli Vegetable Fat Spread With Olive Oil 1Kg

Bertolli Vegetable Fat Spread With Olive Oil 1Kg
£ 3.60
£3.60/kg

Product Description

  • 59% vegetable fat spread with 17% olive oil
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • For product and recipe information, log onto www.bertolli.co.uk
  • For more information, log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • For real Italian recipes visit www.bertolli.co.uk
  • With the goodness† of Mediterranean olive oil
  • †Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels (monounsaturated fatty acids are unsaturated fats). Bertolli spread has 71% less saturated fat than butter and contains olive oil and monounsaturated fats.
  • Olive oil at the heart of the Italian kitchen, & the heart of our recipe
  • ~ Bertolli ~
  • Enriching mealtimes since 1865
  • Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (42%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Olive Oil (17%), Salt (1.1%), Buttermilk (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins A and D, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in refrigeratorFreezing (up to 3 months). Defrost in refrigerator. For Best Before Date: See Lid

Produce of

Produced outside of Italy with olive oil

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy by spreading on toast, sandwiches...
  • Baking cakes and scones
  • Sautêing & stir-frying freezing

Name and address

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • Please visit: www.bertolli.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold
Energy 2191kJ/527kcal
Fat 59g
- of which saturates 15g
monounsaturates 31g
polyunsaturates 13g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
- of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.1g
Vitamin A 800µg (100% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)
Omega 3†2.2g
Omega 611g
† From plant sources-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Values-

