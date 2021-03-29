Blue Dragon Satay Noodle Meal Kit 230G

noodles ok and sauce quite tasty
Satay Stir Fry Sauce (52%) [Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Water, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose)), Sugar, Creamed Coconut, Peanuts (3.7%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat), Pickled Chilli Garlic, Garlic, Mixed Herbs, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dried Red Chillies, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Mixed Spices (Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Spices), Palm Sugar, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract-Vitamin E), Flavouring], Noodle (43.5%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Crushed Peanuts (4.5%)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produced in Thailand with local and imported peanuts, coriander and cumin
Average Serving Size 115g, Average Servings per Pack 2
230g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1243kJ/296kcal
|1430kJ/340kcal
|Fat
|10g
|12g
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|48g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.2g
|9.4g
|Salt
|2.1g
|2.4g
