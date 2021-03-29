Blue Dragon Satay Noodle Meal Kit 230G

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • Satay Indonesian style stir-fry noodles with sachet of noodles, stir-fry satay sauce and crushed peanuts.
  • Satay Noodle Meal Kit, ready in 3 quick steps. Kit contains individual sachets of noodles, stir-fry satay sauce and crushed peanuts.
  • Originating from Indonesia, Satay refers to grilled meats, such as chicken, typically served with a rich and creamy peanut sauce. We have adapted this flavour to create a deliciously nutty noodle stir fry.
  • Only three quick and easy steps are needed to create this moderately spicy Indonesian classic. Don't forget your chicken, red pepper and mushrooms. Or, for a vegan alternative, swap the chicken for tofu.
  • Feeling creative? To add a bit of a kick to your dish, why not sprinkle over some chopped fresh red chilli?
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your Asian food adventures.
  • The carboard sleeves used for our Blue Dragon Meal Kits are 100% recyclable. The sachets are made from laminated film; this type of packaging is not yet recyclable, but we are working hard with our packaging suppliers to change this. We are signatories of the UK Plastic Pact and are committed to ensuring all of our packaging is 100% recyclable by 2025.
  • Find Your Dragon.
  • Deliciously nutty noodle stir fry
  • Ready in 3 easy steps
  • Just add chicken, red pepper and mushrooms
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Satay Stir Fry Sauce (52%) [Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Water, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose)), Sugar, Creamed Coconut, Peanuts (3.7%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat), Pickled Chilli Garlic, Garlic, Mixed Herbs, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Dried Red Chillies, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Mixed Spices (Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Spices), Palm Sugar, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract-Vitamin E), Flavouring], Noodle (43.5%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Crushed Peanuts (4.5%)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Egg and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand with local and imported peanuts, coriander and cumin

Number of uses

Average Serving Size 115g, Average Servings per Pack 2

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving
Energy1243kJ/296kcal1430kJ/340kcal
Fat10g12g
of which saturates3.8g4.4g
Carbohydrate42g48g
of which sugars7.1g8.2g
Fibre2.4g2.8g
Protein8.2g9.4g
Salt2.1g2.4g
Average Serving Size 115g, Average Servings per Pack 2--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

noodles ok and sauce quite tasty

4 stars

noodles ok and sauce quite tasty

