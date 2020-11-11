Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookies 200G Tin
Offer
- Energy454kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars9.7g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 432kcal
Product Description
- 8 cookies with a toffee filling.
- These soft baked cookies are made by our specialists with more than 50 years experience. Each lightly sugared cookie is filled with a decadent and smooth sticky toffee style sauce, for an indulgent festive twist on a classic.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Toffee Filling (25%)[Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Fructose, Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Sugar, Palm Oil, Fructose, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Citrus Fibre, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 10-12 secs/900W 10 secs
Place one cookie on a microwavable plate. Be careful not to cover the cookie.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Be careful not to burn yourself, the centre of the cookie could be very hot. Children should not prepare without adult supervision.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tin. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (25g)
|Energy
|1814kJ / 432kcal
|454kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|38.8g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020