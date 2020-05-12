By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Voiello Mezze Penne Rigate 500G

Voiello Mezze Penne Rigate 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Durum wheat semolina pasta.
  • Green Dot
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina of variety "Aureo", Water

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soybeans.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time 11 minutes.

Number of uses

The package contains 6 servings approximately

Name and address

  • Barilla G. e. R. Fratelli Società per Azioni,
  • Via Mantova 166,
  • Parma,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g85 g(1)%RI(2) / 85 g
Energy1521 kJ1293 kJ15%
-359 kcal305 kcal15%
Fat2,0 g1,7 g2%
Of which: Saturates0,4 g0,3 g2%
Carbohydrate69,7 g59,2 g23%
Of which: Sugars3,5 g3,0 g3%
Fibre3,0 g2,6 g-
Protein14,0 g11,9 g24%
Salt0,013 g0,011 g0%
(1)85g = Example of a serving---
(2)RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
The package contains 6 servings approximately---

