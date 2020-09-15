By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roast in the tray Minted Lamb Leg Joint ​511g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Roast in the tray Minted Lamb Leg Joint ​511g
£ 8.00
£15.66/kg
Per 145g
  • Energy1255kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Easy carve lamb leg joint with minted rub and rosemary sprig.
  • Seasoned with a mint rub to add a richer depth of flavour for a quick and easy roast.
  • From Trusted Farms Seasoned with a mint rub to add a richer depth of flavour
  • Pack size: 511G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Mint, Maltodextrin, Rosemary, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Parsley, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Spearmint Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 Chilled: 35-60 mins Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 35-45 minutes (medium) or 50-60 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, Made using lamb from
Made using British lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve and film id. Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

511g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 145g**
Energy865kJ / 207kcal1255kJ / 300kcal
Fat11.2g16.2g
Saturates4.9g7.1g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.9g
Sugars0.9g1.3g
Fibre0.9g1.3g
Protein24.8g36.0g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 511g typically weighs 435g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here