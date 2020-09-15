Tesco Roast in the tray Minted Lamb Leg Joint ​511g

- Energy1255kJ 300kcal15%
- Fat16.2g23%
- Saturates7.1g36%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Easy carve lamb leg joint with minted rub and rosemary sprig.
- Seasoned with a mint rub to add a richer depth of flavour for a quick and easy roast.
- From Trusted Farms Seasoned with a mint rub to add a richer depth of flavour
- Pack size: 511G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Mint, Maltodextrin, Rosemary, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Parsley, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Spearmint Extract.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 Chilled: 35-60 mins Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 35-45 minutes (medium) or 50-60 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Made using lamb from
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film id. Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
511g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 145g**
|Energy
|865kJ / 207kcal
|1255kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|24.8g
|36.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 511g typically weighs 435g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020