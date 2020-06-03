Huggies Pull Ups Blue Training Pants 2-4 Years Night 18 Pack
Product Description
- Hgg P/Ups Blue Training Pnt 2-4 Yrs Night 18 Pk
- Visit www.pottytraining.co.uk for more information
- Huggies® Pull-Ups® Trainers Night, for consistent routines.
- With extra night time protection, Huggies® Pull-Ups® Trainers Night are specifically designed to help BIG KIDS maintain consistency during their potty training journey.
- The fun Disney© Lightning McQueen® graphics look just like real underwear, helping them feel like a BIG KID 24/7. Whilst the extra absorbent layer delivers overnight protection. The super soft and stretchy 360˚ waistband helps them to practice pulling pants up and down all by themselves and the wetness indicator fades when wet, signaling if an accident has happened overnight.
- Trainers Night, size 2-4 Years (nappy size 5-6+), available for both boys and girls. Use alongside Huggies® Pull-Ups® Trainers Day for easy toilet training! Say goodbye nappies and hello big kid!
- Not ready to start potty training yet? If not try Huggies® Pull-Ups® Explorers Trainers Night. With a super soft 360˚ waistband and all round protection for both day and night, Huggies® Pull-Ups® Explorers are specifically designed to flex and protect with every step your little adventurer. Available in two sizes 9-18 Months (nappy size 2-3) and 1.5-3 Years (nappy 3-4+), for both boys and girls.
- Flexible and breathable 360˚ waistband, allowing your Big Kid to jump, play and explore with maximum comfort!
- Extra absorbent layer for all night protection, allowing your Big Kid to have consistency during their potty training journey
- Wetness indicator - fades to signal wet from dry
- Tear sides for easy removal
- Big Kid underwear-like designs, including Disney© Lightening McQueen graphics for Big-Kid consistency 24/7
- Huggies® Pull-Ups® are made by Kimberly Clark, the same company who proudly brings you other household favourites such as Andrex® toilet roll and Kleenex® facial tissues
Information
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- Consumer Services ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: FREEPHONE 0800 587 5298 (UK) 1800 946 659 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core
Net Contents
18 x Pants
