BRUCE JACK SHIRAZ MALBEC 2019 750ML
Offer
Product Description
- Shiraz Malbec
- Inspected
- Crafted for freshness
- Bruce Jack dept of utmost quality
- Notes of juicy plum dipped in chocolate and ripe mulberries
- Shiraz is Luke Skywalker. Malbec is Lucky Luke - different universes cool combo.
- A beautiful landscape makes beautiful eyes... Blending wine is like mixing music from different instruments
- 10.5 UK Units per 750ml bottle
- 1.8 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- Alcohol Abuse is Dangerous to Your Health.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts about alcohol
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Juicy plum dipped in chocolate and ripe mulberries
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Bruce Jack Wines SA
Wine Maker
Bruce Jack
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz - 90 %, Malbec - 10%
Vinification Details
- Grapes are harvested early in the day from selected vineyards. Grapes were crushed, destemmed and fermented on the skin. Open and closed pump overs were given for colour extract. From there the juice is fermented, blended, stabilized and filtered.
History
- At the southern tip of the African continent, where two oceans meet, lies the city of Cape Town, a great wine capital of the world and a gateway to the South African wine lands. A winemaking tradition and history dating back more than three centuries blends the restrained elegance of the Old World with the accessible fruit-driven styles of the New World, making for varied and exciting wines which eloquently express the unique terroir, extraordinary diversity and fascinating people of the Western Cape. The Cape wine lands are among the most breathtakingly beautiful in the world.
Regional Information
- Bruce Jack Wines only used the best quality grapes to make its fantastic wines. The vineyards are situated mostly in the beautiful Breedekloof valley which has some of the oldest viticultural soils in the world. The diversity of climate and soil makes this terroir a treasure trove of winemaking possibilities.
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine hand crafted in South Africa
Importer address
- Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
- Richmond,
- TW9 1SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- www.brucejack.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
