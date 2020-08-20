By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

BRUCE JACK SHIRAZ MALBEC 2019 750ML

No ratings yetWrite a review
BRUCE JACK SHIRAZ MALBEC 2019 750ML
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz Malbec
  • Save the kelp forests!
  • Breathe deeply, smile widely and wear a hat.
  • Inspected
  • Crafted for freshness
  • Bruce Jack dept of utmost quality
  • Notes of juicy plum dipped in chocolate and ripe mulberries
  • Shiraz is Luke Skywalker. Malbec is Lucky Luke - different universes cool combo.
  • A beautiful landscape makes beautiful eyes... Blending wine is like mixing music from different instruments
  • 10.5 UK Units per 750ml bottle
  • 1.8 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • Alcohol Abuse is Dangerous to Your Health.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts about alcohol
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Juicy plum dipped in chocolate and ripe mulberries

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Bruce Jack Wines SA

Wine Maker

Bruce Jack

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz - 90 %, Malbec - 10%

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are harvested early in the day from selected vineyards. Grapes were crushed, destemmed and fermented on the skin. Open and closed pump overs were given for colour extract. From there the juice is fermented, blended, stabilized and filtered.

History

  • At the southern tip of the African continent, where two oceans meet, lies the city of Cape Town, a great wine capital of the world and a gateway to the South African wine lands. A winemaking tradition and history dating back more than three centuries blends the restrained elegance of the Old World with the accessible fruit-driven styles of the New World, making for varied and exciting wines which eloquently express the unique terroir, extraordinary diversity and fascinating people of the Western Cape. The Cape wine lands are among the most breathtakingly beautiful in the world.

Regional Information

  • Bruce Jack Wines only used the best quality grapes to make its fantastic wines. The vineyards are situated mostly in the beautiful Breedekloof valley which has some of the oldest viticultural soils in the world. The diversity of climate and soil makes this terroir a treasure trove of winemaking possibilities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine hand crafted in South Africa

Importer address

  • Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.brucejack.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here