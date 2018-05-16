Richmond 8 Frozen Meat Free Sausages 336G
New
- Energy505kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ/155kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- High in protein
- Cook from frozen 18 mins
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 336G
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4%), Sodium Alginate, Chicory Root Fibre, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Spices, Spice Extracts: Black Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer.Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Hob
Instructions: 12 mins
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.
Oven cook
Instructions: 18 mins
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Sausages
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Fried Sausage contains
|2 Fried Sausages (78g) contain
|Energy
|648kJ/155kcal
|505kJ/121kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|11g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.8g
|6.9g
|Salt
|2.0g
|1.5g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020