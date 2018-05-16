By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Richmond 8 Frozen Meat Free Sausages 336G

Richmond 8 Frozen Meat Free Sausages 336G
£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

New

2 Fried Sausages (78g) contain
  • Energy505kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ/155kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Frozen Meat-Free Sausages made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • High in protein
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 336G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein Concentrate (16%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat), Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4%), Sodium Alginate, Chicory Root Fibre, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Spices, Spice Extracts: Black Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Beetroot, Safflower, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C or below. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Hob
Instructions: 12 mins
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat. Turn regularly until golden brown.

Oven cook
Instructions: 18 mins
Preheat oven to 190°C / Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x Sausages

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Fried Sausage contains2 Fried Sausages (78g) contain
Energy 648kJ/155kcal505kJ/121kcal
Fat 6.1g4.8g
of which saturates 3.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate 14g11g
of which sugars 0.3g0.3g
Fibre 3.5g2.8g
Protein 8.8g6.9g
Salt 2.0g1.5g
This pack contains 4 servings--

