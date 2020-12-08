By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Prosecco Rose 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Prosecco Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy363kJ 87kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ

Product Description

  • PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE D'ORIGINE CONTROLLATA ROSE' MILLESIMATO BRUT PRODUCE OF ITALY
  • Our grapes are sourced from a single area, overlapping the finest vineyards in Prosecco. The result is an elegant wine a lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with a salmon starter.
  • Our grapes are sourced from a single area, overlapping the finest vineyards in Prosecco. The result is an elegant wine a lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with a salmon starter.
  • 8.6 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.4 UK units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Rinse - Recycle
  • ©Tesco 2020. SC212413
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite, Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This light and refreshing Prosecco Rosé is full of fresh ripe red berries and citrus fruit flavours with a delicate and elegant mousse

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Cantine Maschio - 31028 Vazzola (TV) by CR Campegine, Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera, Pinot Nero

Vinification Details

  • Prosecco DOC Rosé is obtained fromGlera grapes with Pinot Nero (10-15%) fermented on the skins. The indication of vintage year on the label is mandatory.

History

  • Prosecco DOC Rosé is not just any rosé sparkling wine. The DOC appellation is a guarantee of product quality and origin. It's a value for consumers.

Regional Information

  • The long standing expertise of our winemakers and the avant guarde techniques and processes used in the winery result in Prosecco DOC Rosé: a marriage between tradition and elegance.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, Wine of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled for a perfect celebratory drink, as an aperitif or with light desserts.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy291kJ363kJ70kcal87kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

Offer

Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

Offer

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

Offer

Plaza Pink Sparkling Rose Brut 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in Eng and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales Max. 36 bottles, while stocks last. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends 10/12

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here