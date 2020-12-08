Tesco Finest Prosecco Rose 75Cl
- Energy363kJ 87kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291kJ
Product Description
- PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE D'ORIGINE CONTROLLATA ROSE' MILLESIMATO BRUT PRODUCE OF ITALY
- Our grapes are sourced from a single area, overlapping the finest vineyards in Prosecco. The result is an elegant wine a lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with a salmon starter.
- 8.6 UK Units per bottle
- 1.4 UK units per 125ml glass
- Wine of Italy
- Fresh & fruity
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite, Potassium Hydrogen Sulphite.
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- This light and refreshing Prosecco Rosé is full of fresh ripe red berries and citrus fruit flavours with a delicate and elegant mousse
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Cantine Maschio - 31028 Vazzola (TV) by CR Campegine, Italy
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera, Pinot Nero
Vinification Details
- Prosecco DOC Rosé is obtained fromGlera grapes with Pinot Nero (10-15%) fermented on the skins. The indication of vintage year on the label is mandatory.
History
- Prosecco DOC Rosé is not just any rosé sparkling wine. The DOC appellation is a guarantee of product quality and origin. It's a value for consumers.
Regional Information
- The long standing expertise of our winemakers and the avant guarde techniques and processes used in the winery result in Prosecco DOC Rosé: a marriage between tradition and elegance.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, Wine of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled for a perfect celebratory drink, as an aperitif or with light desserts.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Open with care.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|291kJ
|363kJ
|70kcal
|87kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Open with care.
