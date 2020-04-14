By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Basmati Rice 1Kg

Laila Basmati Rice 1Kg
£ 2.50
£2.50/kg
One Serving (75g as sold) contains:
  • Energy1187kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.4g
    0.6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.1g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1495kJ

Product Description

  • Basmati Rice
  • Original Basmati with a delicate aroma an delicious taste.
  • Perfect for all rice dishes.
  • Did you Know...
  • Basmati rice is perfect for curries or as an accompaniment to any meat, vegetable or fish dish. It's aged to intensify the flavour and taste. It's naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
  • Basmati rice is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, it will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
  • We use only the finest quality Basmati grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
  • Aged to perfection
  • Love Laila naturally
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

100% Pure Basmati Rice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before End: See bottom of pack.

Number of uses

This bag contains approximately 13 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy 1495kJ1187kJ
-351kcal279kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates84g63g
of which sugars 0.1g<0.1g
Protein 8g6g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
This bag contains approximately 13 servings--

