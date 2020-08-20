Errazuriz Cuvee Aconcagua Pinot Noir 75cl
- Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir has fresh and fruity notes of strawberries and raspberries on the nose, and flavours of warm pastry and sweet spice in the mouth. A luscious, elegant wine, suitable for accompanying a variety of dishes.
- Founded in 1870, Viña Errázuriz is one of Chile's most famous family owned wineries. A winning combination of tradition and innovation, with the desire to always improve and move forward ensures that every wine produced is an example of the very best the winemaking team can achieve. Recognised and enjoyed worldwide by wine critics and wine lovers alike, Viña Errázuriz strives to be 'The Expert's Choice'.
- Wine of the Aconcagua Valley
- Chile Awarded Best Chilean Winery 2017 by Robert Parker's Wine Advocate
- The Top 10 World's Most Admired Wine Brands - Drinks International 2019
- Winemaker of the Year 2018 - Tim Atkin MW
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A fresh and fruity nose, reminiscent of strawberries and raspberries, accompanied by attractive notes of rosehip. On the palate the fruit first appears which later gives way to elegant balsamic notes all framed in soft notes of pastries and sweet spices
Region of Origin
Aconcagua
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Errazuriz
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Francisco Baettig
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- The grapes for Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir were picked, destemmed, crushed, and deposited into open-topped stainless-steel tanks for fermentation. The wine was aged in French oak barrels for 9 months.
History
- Errázuriz's philosophy is best expressed by Don Maximiano Errázuriz, who founded the winery in 1870: “From the best land, the best wine.” Viña Errázuriz believe in the concept of ‘terroir' and strive to produce the finest wines by controlling every stage of the winemaking process, from grape growing to winemaking with the most natural techniques. An emphasis is placed on the delicate handling of the wines, with the aim of producing wines with elegance and complexity.
Regional Information
- The grapes that go into our Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir were selected from vineyards in the Aconcagua Valley. The Mediterranean climate in the area presents moderately warm summer days with cool evening breezes.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of Chile
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Viña Errázuriz (Viñedos Familia Chadwick),
- Calle Antofagasta S/N Panquehue,
- Chile.
Importer address
- Hatch Mansfield - Viña Errázuriz,
- New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- Berks,
- SL5 9DJ,
Net Contents
75cl ℮
