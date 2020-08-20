By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Errazuriz Cuvee Aconcagua Pinot Noir 75cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Errazuriz Cuvee Aconcagua Pinot Noir 75cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir has fresh and fruity notes of strawberries and raspberries on the nose, and flavours of warm pastry and sweet spice in the mouth. A luscious, elegant wine, suitable for accompanying a variety of dishes.
  • Founded in 1870, Viña Errázuriz is one of Chile's most famous family owned wineries. A winning combination of tradition and innovation, with the desire to always improve and move forward ensures that every wine produced is an example of the very best the winemaking team can achieve. Recognised and enjoyed worldwide by wine critics and wine lovers alike, Viña Errázuriz strives to be 'The Expert's Choice'.
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week. drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of the Aconcagua Valley
  • Chile Awarded Best Chilean Winery 2017 by Robert Parker's Wine Advocate
  • The Top 10 World's Most Admired Wine Brands - Drinks International 2019
  • Winemaker of the Year 2018 - Tim Atkin MW
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh and fruity nose, reminiscent of strawberries and raspberries, accompanied by attractive notes of rosehip. On the palate the fruit first appears which later gives way to elegant balsamic notes all framed in soft notes of pastries and sweet spices

Region of Origin

Aconcagua

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Errazuriz

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Francisco Baettig

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir were picked, destemmed, crushed, and deposited into open-topped stainless-steel tanks for fermentation. The wine was aged in French oak barrels for 9 months.

History

  • Errázuriz's philosophy is best expressed by Don Maximiano Errázuriz, who founded the winery in 1870: “From the best land, the best wine.” Viña Errázuriz believe in the concept of ‘terroir' and strive to produce the finest wines by controlling every stage of the winemaking process, from grape growing to winemaking with the most natural techniques. An emphasis is placed on the delicate handling of the wines, with the aim of producing wines with elegance and complexity.

Regional Information

  • The grapes that go into our Cuvée Aconcagua Pinot Noir were selected from vineyards in the Aconcagua Valley. The Mediterranean climate in the area presents moderately warm summer days with cool evening breezes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Errázuriz (Viñedos Familia Chadwick),
  • Calle Antofagasta S/N Panquehue,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield - Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield - Viña Errázuriz,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here