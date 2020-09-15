By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

HECK Chorizo-style Sausages 400g

No ratings yetWrite a review
HECK Chorizo-style Sausages 400g
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • Pork (97%) Chorizo-Style Sausages with Paprika and Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Please recycle this sleeve and tray
  • 97% pork sausages with paprika
  • Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality
  • British by Heck
  • Gluten and Dairy Free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (97%), Seasoning (Spices, Salt, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Herb, Yeast Extract (Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extract), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry, for best results

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 13-15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per 2 sausages (124g) (grilled)
Energy952 kJ/229 kcal1180 kJ/284 kcal
Fat17g21g
of which saturates5.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.5g
of which sugars0.4g0.5g
Protein18g22g
Salt1.7g2.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here