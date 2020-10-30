Frozen Ii Elsa 3D Bubble Bath 350Ml
Product Description
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- This bubbly Bubble Bath has been specially formulated to be kind to your child's skin. It is gentle enough to be used every day.
- Bottle - HDPE - Widely Recycled
- Lid - PP - Check Locally
- © Disney
- Pack size: 350ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylisothiazolinone
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fresh fruity shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.
- Please retail future reference.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Always ensure the child is within its depth. Adult supervision required at all times.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
350ml ℮
Safety information
