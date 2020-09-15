Cathedral City Vintage Cheddar 350G

Product Description
- Cheddar.
- Cathedral City Vintage is smooth yet crunchy with an intensely long lasting flavour. That's because our award-winning Cornish creamery only ever uses milk from our dedicated West Country farms. With over 50 years of cheese-making expertise, we guarantee great tasting cheddar, every time, which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
- May contain naturally occurring white calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheddars.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Red Tractor - Certified Standards
- Not Yet Recycled
- But we are working on it. In the meantime, please recycle through TerraCycle®'s alternative recycling solution.
- Terracycle® - For more details, please visit: cathedralcity.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey
- Great taste 2019
- The Nation's favourite
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
To keep this product at its best once opened, ensure pack is kept properly sealed.Keep refrigerated below 5°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Grate & freeze then use in cooking.
Name and address
- Freepost Saputo.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
- Cathedral City Careline
- 0800 783 7281
- Freepost Saputo.
- cathedralcity.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|(of which saturates)
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|739mg (92% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020