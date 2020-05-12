Acre Lane Kitchen Beef Mince 5% Fat 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 552kJ
Product Description
- Lean beef mince.
- At Acre lane it's all about the taste. We believe if you're going to the trouble of cooking something beautiful it's worth going all the way. Acre Lane is about embracing those tried and tested traditional methods that create moments of deliciousness. And to do this you need great ingredients. That's why we have carefully selected our meat to give you those wonderful flavours.
- Typical percentage of fat under 5%.
- Typical percentage of collagen / meat protein ration under 12%.
- Bag - Plastic - Not currently recycled
- 5% fat
- Succulent and tender, 100% beef mince
- Simply frozen
- Freshly frozen
- Cook from frozen
- 12 mins shallow fry from frozen
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C or below. For your individual freezer follow the star marked instructions below.Food freezer **** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked *** Until Best Before End Date* Frozen food compartment of refrigerator ** One Month Frozen food compartment of refrigerator * One Week Ice making compartment 3 days Refrigerator or other cool place 24 hours * For 'Best Before Date', see front of pack Important: Do not re-freeze if defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Some appliances may vary.
Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Produce of
Slaughtered in the UK or Ireland. Minced and packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Bawnbua Foods,
- 67 Crowhill Road,
- Bleary,
- Co. Armagh,
- N. Ireland,
- BT66 7AT.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Bawnbua Foods,
- 67 Crowhill Road,
- Bleary,
- Co. Armagh,
- N. Ireland,
- BT66 7AT.
- info@bawnbua.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g contains
|As Sold 1/4 of a pack 125g contains
|Energy
|552kJ
|690kJ
|-
|(131kcal)
|(164kcal)
|Fat
|4.8g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.5g
|26.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
