Tesco Honey Cure Gammon Joint 800G
- Energy970kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat12.0g17%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt2.9g48%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked honey cured gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
- Succulent gammon joint cured with honey for a sweet flavour
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (83%), Water, Honey (4.5%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Fructose, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Fan 170°C/ Fan 190 °C/ Gas 5 1hr 40 mins Place joint in a tray and cover with foil, taking care not to touch the top of the joint. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 1 hour 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and open the foil and carefully pour away any excess liquor, leave foil open to caramelise the fat on top. Return to the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. Let it rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
approx.4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g**
|Energy
|776kJ / 185kcal
|970kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|12.0g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.8g
|28.5g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
