Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Must try
Fulfill never disappoint. So tasty! I love their bars, prefer them over chocolate and sweets. Super low sugar! Smooth creamy milky chocolate, with a hint of peanut, love the caramel peanut gooey middle, goes perfectly with the fudge inside.
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 27, 5% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavour Layer 12, 5% (Bulking Agent [Polydextrose], Soy Oil, Collagen Hydrolysate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser [Xylitol], Milk Protein, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Humectant [Glycerol], Flavourings, Salt, Sweetener [Sucralose]), , Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Crispies (Soy Protein), Peanuts 3.8%, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Sucralose), Soluble Corn Fibre, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Nicotinamide, Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], vitamin B1 [Thiamine Hydrochloride], Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine])
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the EU
40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|/ RI**(%)
|Per 40 g:
|/ RI**(%)
|Energy
|1469 kJ / 351 kcal
|587 kJ / 141 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|5,3 g
|of which saturates
|7,1 g
|2,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|29 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|3,7 g
|1,5 g
|of which polyols
|24 g
|9,5 g
|Fibre
|8,2 g
|3,3 g
|Protein
|36 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0,76 g
|0,30 g
|Vitamin E
|9,1 mg
|76
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|61 mg
|76
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,8 mg
|76
|0,3 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1,1 mg
|76
|0,4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|12 mg
|76
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|1,1 mg
|75
|0,4 mg
|30
|Folic Acid
|153 µg
|76
|61,1 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,9 µg
|76
|0,8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic Acid
|4,6 mg
|76
|1,8 mg
|30
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
