Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G

Fulfil Peanut & Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 40G
£ 2.00
£5.00/100g
Product Description

  • High protein bar with milk chocolate coating, peanut and caramel flavour and added vitamins, with sweeteners.
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • 15g protein
  • <2g sugar
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 27, 5% (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavour Layer 12, 5% (Bulking Agent [Polydextrose], Soy Oil, Collagen Hydrolysate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabiliser [Xylitol], Milk Protein, Emulsifier [Soy Lecithins], Humectant [Glycerol], Flavourings, Salt, Sweetener [Sucralose]), , Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Crispies (Soy Protein), Peanuts 3.8%, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Sucralose), Soluble Corn Fibre, Flavourings (contains Peanut), Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Nicotinamide, Vitamin E [Tocopheryl Acetate], Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Vitamin B6 [Pyridoxine Hydrochloride], vitamin B1 [Thiamine Hydrochloride], Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 [Cyanocobalamine])

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten-containing Cereals, Eggs, Nuts and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:/ RI**(%)Per 40 g:/ RI**(%)
Energy 1469 kJ / 351 kcal587 kJ / 141 kcal
Fat 13 g5,3 g
of which saturates 7,1 g2,8 g
Carbohydrate 29 g12 g
of which sugars 3,7 g1,5 g
of which polyols 24 g9,5 g
Fibre 8,2 g3,3 g
Protein 36 g15 g
Salt 0,76 g0,30 g
Vitamin E 9,1 mg763,6 mg30
Vitamin C 61 mg7624 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0,8 mg760,3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1,1 mg760,4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3) 12 mg764,8 mg30
Vitamin B6 1,1 mg750,4 mg30
Folic Acid 153 µg 7661,1 µg30
Vitamin B12 1,9 µg760,8 µg30
Pantothenic Acid 4,6 mg761,8 mg30
Vitamins----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) ----

Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Must try

5 stars

Fulfill never disappoint. So tasty! I love their bars, prefer them over chocolate and sweets. Super low sugar! Smooth creamy milky chocolate, with a hint of peanut, love the caramel peanut gooey middle, goes perfectly with the fudge inside.

