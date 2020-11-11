Tesco Finest Orange & Maple Florentines 105G
New
- Energy412kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates2.6g13%
- Sugars7.1g8%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2288kJ
Product Description
- Belgian milk chocolate florentines with orange peel and maple syrup.
- Belgian milk chocolate disc infused with orange and maple syrup, topped with crunchy almonds, with a hint of caramel. These Florentines are handmade to perfection for a chewy and crunchy texture, with a combination of flaked almonds and citrusy mixed peel, all dipped in smooth Belgian milk chocolate.
- Pack size: 105G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (23%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sultanas, Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Golden Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup (0.4%), Flavouring, Salt, Orange Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, wheat and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
105g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2288kJ
|412kJ
|549kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|34.8g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|14.3g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.1g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|39.7g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
