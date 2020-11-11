By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Orange & Maple Florentines 105G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Orange & Maple Florentines 105G
£ 2.50
£2.39/100g

New

One Florentine
  • Energy412kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2288kJ

Product Description

  • Belgian milk chocolate florentines with orange peel and maple syrup.
  • Belgian milk chocolate disc infused with orange and maple syrup, topped with crunchy almonds, with a hint of caramel. These Florentines are handmade to perfection for a chewy and crunchy texture, with a combination of flaked almonds and citrusy mixed peel, all dipped in smooth Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Belgian milk chocolate disc infused with orange and maple syrup, topped with crunchy almonds, with a hint of caramel. These Florentines are handmade to perfection for a chewy and crunchy texture, with a combination of flaked almonds and citrusy mixed peel, all dipped in smooth Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (23%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sultanas, Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Golden Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maple Syrup (0.4%), Flavouring, Salt, Orange Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, wheat and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

105g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2288kJ412kJ549kcal99kcal
Fat34.8g6.3g
Saturates14.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate48.1g8.7g
Sugars39.7g7.1g
Fibre2.7g0.5g
Protein9.5g1.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Snacking Selection 225G

£ 3.00
£1.34/100g

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

£ 1.00
£0.64/100g

Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G

£ 4.00
£0.80/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here