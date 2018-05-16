Childs Farm Strawberry & Organic Mint Conditioner 500Ml

Product Description
- Conditioner Strawberry & Organic Mint
- Childs Farm detangling conditioner has a delicious strawberry aroma and organic mint oil to aid easy combing of tangles and static free hair. No more unruly hair!
- Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
- Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema
- Suitable for newborns and upwards
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydroxypropyltrimonium Honey, Niacinamide, Dehydroacetic Acid, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Oil*, Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Pyridoxine HCL, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Silica, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Preparation and Usage
- After shampooing, smooth through hair and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. Leaves hair soft and beautifully conditioned from root to tip. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
Warnings
- External use only.
- If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm Ltd,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Net Contents
500ml
Safety information
External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
