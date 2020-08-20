Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 750ml
Product Description
- Integrity & Sustainability
- Certified Wine and Spirit Board
- www.swsa.co.za
- Kanonkop: Means “Cannon Hill” and is derived from the days when cannons were fired to signal the arrival of Dutch trade ships into Cape Town Harbour.
- Grapes: A blend of 37% Pinotage, 33% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc, 1% Petit Verdot.
- Skin Contact: 3 to 5 days on skins in open fermenters at 29 degrees C - cap punched manually every 2 hours.
- Oaking: 12-14 months in 225L French Nevers.
- Origin: From the quality wine region of Stellenbosch, east of Cape Town.
- Style: A dry Red wine with concentrated berry, cherry and plum flavours with soft silky tannins and a hint of spice on the finish.
- Wine of Stellenbosch South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Bright ruby colour with attractive aromas of redcurrants, cherries, spice and a touch of mocha. The palate is lively and fresh, with succulent raspberry flavours supported by a firm, yet silky tannin structure. Savoury notes persist on the lengthy finish
Region of Origin
Stellenbosch
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Kanonkop
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Abrie Beeslaar
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot
Vinification Details
- The wine spent three to five days on the skins in open fermenters at 28°C, with the cap punched down manually every 2 hours. Matured for 12 months in 2nd- and 3rd-fill 225L French Nevers oak barrels.
History
- Listed as a ‘first growth' by Tim Atkin MW, Kanonkop is situated on the lower slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain in Stellenbosch, from where it produces award-winning wines. A fourth generation family estate, it was originally purchased by JW Sauer (a cabinet member in the parliament of the Union of South Africa) and has been in the family ever since, now in the talented hands of its current owners Paul and Johann Krige and winemaker Abrie Beeslaar.
Regional Information
- Owing to the prehistoric origins of Simonsberg and other mountain ranges in the area, the Cape can lay claim to having some of the oldest vineyard soils in the world.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Produce of South Africa
Preparation and Usage
- Food Suggestion: Meat, pasta or spicy dishes.
Warnings
- ALCOHOL ABUSE IS DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH.
Importer address
- Seckford Agencies Ltd,
- CO7 7QQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Seckford Agencies Ltd,
- CO7 7QQ,
- UK.
- Tel: 27-21 884 4656
- www.kanonkop.co.za
- wine@kanonkop.co.za
Net Contents
750ml
Safety information
