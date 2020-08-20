By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 750ml

image 1 of Kanonkop Kadette Cape Blend 750ml
Product Description

  • Integrity & Sustainability
  • Certified Wine and Spirit Board
  • www.swsa.co.za
  • Kanonkop: Means “Cannon Hill” and is derived from the days when cannons were fired to signal the arrival of Dutch trade ships into Cape Town Harbour.
  • Grapes: A blend of 37% Pinotage, 33% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc, 1% Petit Verdot.
  • Skin Contact: 3 to 5 days on skins in open fermenters at 29 degrees C - cap punched manually every 2 hours.
  • Oaking: 12-14 months in 225L French Nevers.
  • Origin: From the quality wine region of Stellenbosch, east of Cape Town.
  • Style: A dry Red wine with concentrated berry, cherry and plum flavours with soft silky tannins and a hint of spice on the finish.
  • Wine of Stellenbosch South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright ruby colour with attractive aromas of redcurrants, cherries, spice and a touch of mocha. The palate is lively and fresh, with succulent raspberry flavours supported by a firm, yet silky tannin structure. Savoury notes persist on the lengthy finish

Region of Origin

Stellenbosch

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Kanonkop

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Abrie Beeslaar

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot

Vinification Details

  • The wine spent three to five days on the skins in open fermenters at 28°C, with the cap punched down manually every 2 hours. Matured for 12 months in 2nd- and 3rd-fill 225L French Nevers oak barrels.

History

  • Listed as a ‘first growth' by Tim Atkin MW, Kanonkop is situated on the lower slopes of the Simonsberg Mountain in Stellenbosch, from where it produces award-winning wines. A fourth generation family estate, it was originally purchased by JW Sauer (a cabinet member in the parliament of the Union of South Africa) and has been in the family ever since, now in the talented hands of its current owners Paul and Johann Krige and winemaker Abrie Beeslaar.

Regional Information

  • Owing to the prehistoric origins of Simonsberg and other mountain ranges in the area, the Cape can lay claim to having some of the oldest vineyard soils in the world.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Produce of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Suggestion: Meat, pasta or spicy dishes.

Warnings

Importer address

  • Seckford Agencies Ltd,
  • CO7 7QQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tel: 27-21 884 4656
  • www.kanonkop.co.za
  • wine@kanonkop.co.za

Net Contents

750ml

Safety information

View more safety information

