Bodyform Dailies All Fluid Normal Panty Liners 26 pack

Bodyform Dailies Ex Protn Regular Liners x26
Bodyform All Fluid Protection liners help keep you dry and confident. These panty liners provide you with powerful protection from all fluids, no matter if it's discharge, blood or pee.
POWERFUL PROTECTION - Bodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners provide you with protection from fluids, no matter if it’s discharge, blood or peeABSORB IN SECONDS - the Multifluid System is what makes these liners so effective; they absorb in seconds, with 3 responsive zones and a super-absorbent inner core that locks in fluidsA 12-HOUR ODOUR RESISTANCE BARRIER - longer lasting freshness and protection, helping you feel more confident throughout the day– available also in long and extra long sizeUP TO 12 HOURS DRY SURFACE - so you can stay comfortableINTUITIVE PRINT DESIGN - makes it easy to see exactly which way to place liners into your pants
Feel secure, confident and dry all day long. Discover Bodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners. They provide you with powerful protection from all vaginal fluids, absorbing in seconds discharge, blood or peeThe Multifluid System is what makes these liners so effective. 3 responsive zones and a super-absorbent inner core locks in more fluids than your usual linerBodyform All Fluid Protection panty liners provide you with a 12-hour odour resistance barrier, and 12 hours of stay-dry surfaceThe topsheet is very gentle to take care of your most delicate skin. Each liner has also an intuitive print design that makes it easy to see exactly which way to place it in your pantsYou can choose the size and fit that’s right for you and your body because they're available also in long and extra long sizeOf course it’s also important to protect the planet. That’s why core of these multi-fluid panty liners are made from responsibly managed forests and it’s paper packaging is recyclable

Net Contents

26 x Liners

Preparation and Usage

Medical Device

