Pizza Company Cajun Onion Rings 300G
- Energy719kJ 172kcal9%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Sliced onion rings coated in a crispy batter.
- Nice and Spicy Onion rings in a crispy spiced batter
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Fully loaded flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cocoa Butter, Ground Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 18-20 mins Place onion rings on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (68g**)
|Energy
|1058kJ / 253kcal
|719kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 272g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
