- Chase Seville Marmalade Gin 70cl
- Gin is made from vodka
- Why Chase? Well, our family has a passion for farming and unlike most gins, we distil from field to bottle.
- Chase Seville Marmalade Gin is crafted by copper stilling Chase GB Gin with an abundance of Seville orange peels, then macerating with fresh Seville oranges. This superlative gin mixes perfectly in a Breakfast Martini.
- William Chase
- Field to bottle
- Great british
- Zingy & crisp
- Naturally gluten free
- Pack size: 70CL
Tasting Notes
40% vol
England
Spirits
Ambient
Handmade on our home farm in Herefordshire, England
- Perfectly Served As an Orange Breakfast Martini
- Chase Distillery,
- Chase Farm,
- Herefordshire,
- UK,
- HR1 3PG.
- +44 (0) 1432 820 455
- chasedistillery.co.uk
70cl ℮
