Chase Seville Marmalade Gin 70Cl

Chase Seville Marmalade Gin 70Cl
Product Description

  • Chase Seville Marmalade Gin 70cl
  • Did You Know?
  • Gin is made from vodka
  • Why Chase? Well, our family has a passion for farming and unlike most gins, we distil from field to bottle.
  • Chase Seville Marmalade Gin is crafted by copper stilling Chase GB Gin with an abundance of Seville orange peels, then macerating with fresh Seville oranges. This superlative gin mixes perfectly in a Breakfast Martini.
  • William Chase
  • Field to bottle
  • Great british
  • Zingy & crisp
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Zingy & crisp

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Handmade on our home farm in Herefordshire, England

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfectly Served As an Orange Breakfast Martini

Name and address

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.

Return to

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.
  • +44 (0) 1432 820 455
  • chasedistillery.co.uk

Net Contents

70cl ℮

