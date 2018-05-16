Clipper Organic 40 Bags Of Earl Grey Tea 96G

Product Description
- 40 Unbleached, plastic-free bags of organic earl grey tea
- Certified Carbon Nuetral®Product
- Plastic-free tea bags*
- *Bags more to feel good about:
- These tea bags are sealed with PLA which is a bio-polymer made from a renewable, natural and non-GM plant source.
- An organic black tea infused with citrusy Bergamot to make an especially delicate and refreshing blend.
- Born in Dorset in 1984, Clipper is a different type of tea company. Dedicated to making the best-tasting tea, we only use the highest quality sources, never add anything artificial and strive to improve the welfare of workers and their families. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
- They are completely free of plastic made from fossil fuel, such as polypropylene. This is the plastic that's left behind when normal tea bags break down. You can pop our tea bags into your food waste bin and they will fully biodegrade.
- This carton is biodegradable and can be recycled
- In unbleached, plastic free bags
- Natural, fair & delicious
- The light & citrusy one
- Made with pure, natural ingredients and a clear conscience
- Pack size: 96G
Ingredients
Organically Grown Black Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade standards, total 95%
Store in a cool, dry place.
Blended & packed in the UK. Tea not from the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make the Perfect Cup of Tea
- This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.
40 Count
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- 2 Riverview,
- The Meadows Business Park,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB,
- United kingdom.
- AU: Natural Brands Pty Ltd,
- Suite 12,
- 40 Robert St,
- Rozelle,
- NSW 2039.
- NZ: Chantal Organics Ltd.,
- Wessanen Nederland Holding BV,
- Hoogoorddreef 5,
- 1101 BA,
- Amsterdam,
- Zuidoost,
- The Netherlands.
- If this product does not reach you in perfect condition, please contact us at help@clipper-teas.com
- Kallo Foods Ltd Trading as Clipper Teas
96g
