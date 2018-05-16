U:Me Coconut Blend Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- A blend of coconut oil (35%), rapeseed and sunflower oil.
- Source of omega 3
- Flavour free, so perfect for all types of cooking
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in varying proportions, Coconut Oil (35%)
Storage
Store away from light, heat and at room temperature to avoid cloudiness.Best before end: see bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Use me for:
- Stir frying, Baking
- Oil may go cloudy at less than 18°C, this is perfectly normal and the oil will clear at room temperature.
Additives
- Free From Flavours
Warnings
- Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.
Distributor address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX.
- Or
- Princes Foods BV,
- PO Box 19157-3001 BD,
Return to
- As distributor for EOL if you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml typically provides
|Energy
|3404kJ/828kcal
|Fat
|92g
|(of which saturates
|32.5g)
|(of which mono-unsaturates
|44.8g)
|(of which polyunsaturates
|10.5g)
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|(of which sugars
|<0.5g)
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Omega 3
|2.6g
Safety information
Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.
