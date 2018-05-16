By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

U:Me Coconut Blend Oil 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
U:Me Coconut Blend Oil 500Ml
£ 4.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of coconut oil (35%), rapeseed and sunflower oil.
  • Visit www.ume.cooking for recipe ideas
  • Widely Recycled
  • Source of omega 3
  • Flavour free, so perfect for all types of cooking
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower and Rapeseed Oil in varying proportions, Coconut Oil (35%)

Storage

Store away from light, heat and at room temperature to avoid cloudiness.Best before end: see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Use me for:
  • Stir frying, Baking
  • Oil may go cloudy at less than 18°C, this is perfectly normal and the oil will clear at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Flavours

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Distributor address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.
  • Or
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157-3001 BD,

Return to

  • As distributor for EOL if you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml typically provides
Energy 3404kJ/828kcal
Fat 92g
(of which saturates 32.5g)
(of which mono-unsaturates 44.8g)
(of which polyunsaturates 10.5g)
Carbohydrate <0.5g
(of which sugars <0.5g)
Fibre <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Omega 3 2.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here