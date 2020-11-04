President A La Carte Crispy Bake With Brie 6X25g

Product Description
- Product made from a Brie and Mozzarella cheese mix coated in puffed rice.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Delicious crispy Brie bakes coated in puffed rice with an irresistible melty inside
- Make Time for the Good Life with Président A la Carte Crispy Bakes
- Source of Protein
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Brie Cheese 29.1% (Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Cultures), Mozzarella Cheese 26.5% (Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Cultures), Wheat Flour, Puffed Rice 11.6%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Egg White Powder, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cassava Starch, Thickeners (Carob Seeds Flour, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Mustard, Celery, Soya, Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.Use by: see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To preserve the crunchiness and quality of your Bakes with Brie, Président advise against reheating in the microwave.
Oven cook
Instructions: To ensure President Bakes with Brie are really crispy, remove all packaging and heat them on a pan for 4 minutes each side or bake them at 200°C for 6 minutes without turning them over.
Produce of
Produced in France with EU milk
Importer address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- UK.
- www.president.uk.com
Net Contents
6 x 25g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1130 kJ
|-
|270 kcal
|Fat
|14g
|Of which Saturates
|9,0g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|Of which Sugars
|2,0g
|Protein
|15g
|Salt
|1,5g
