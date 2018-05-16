Nannycare Stage 3 Growing Up Milk 900G

Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children from 1-3 years
- Nannycare Growing up milk is a goat milk based drink suitable for toddlers from 1-3 years. Complementing your toddler's healthy, balanced diet and supporting their growing needs, it helps provide key nutrients including: a source of Vitamin D, and Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- There is a Nannycare product for each stage of your baby's development:
- Nannycare 2 Follow On Milk From 6 Months
- Nannycare 3 Growing Up Milk From 1 - 3 Years
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Pack size: 900G
- A source of Vitamin D, and Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Whole Goat Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oil Blend (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Sunflower Lecithin, Tocopherol-Rich Extract)), Pasteurised Goat Milk Powders, Marine Fish Oil Powder (source of Docosahexaenoic Acid), Minerals, Choline Chloride, L-Tyrosine, L-Tryptophan, L-Cystine, Vitamins, L-Isoleucine, Taurine, L-Carnitine, Vitamins: dl-α-Tocopheryl Acetate, L-Ascorbic Acid, Nicotinamide, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Acetate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Cyanocobalamin, Phytonadione, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, D-Biotin, Minerals: Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, This product contains 38% Goat Milk on a dry matter basis
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store unopened can in a cool, dry place (do not refrigerate). After opening, keep airtight and continue to store in a cool, dry place. Use contents within 4 weeks.For best before date, see base of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the Drink
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow preparation and storage instructions may make your child ill.
- Use only the 4.3g measuring scoop provided. Add one level scoop of powder (4.3g) to each 30ml of cooled boiled water.
- 1 Always wash your hands before preparing drink. Measure 180ml (6 fl oz) of freshly boiled water, allowed to cool for no more than 30 minutes, into a clean beaker.
- 2 Using scoop provided, add 6 level scoops of powder. (Always add 1 level scoop (4.3g) of powder for each 30ml of water).
- 3 Put lid on beaker, shake briskly. Cool beaker under cold, running water. Always test the temperature of the milk before feeding.
- Feeding Guide from 12 Months+
- To prepare one beaker: Cooled boiled water per drink: 180ml, 6fl oz, Level scoops of powder: 6
- From 12 months, it is recommended that your child drinks approximately 400ml of milk per day. This can be divided into 3 drinks (beakers) per day depending on their individual needs.
- 4.3g scoop enclosed. This information is given as a guide only. Note the volume of prepared drink is slightly greater than that of the water added.
- Important Feeding Instructions
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds. Make up each feed as required and always discard unfinished feeds within 2 hours maximum.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave as hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Do not add extra scoops of powder, or anything else to your child's feed.
- Nannycare Growing up milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet and not as a breast milk substitute.
- To promote dental health use a beaker in preference to a bottle.
- Avoid prolonged contact of all foods with your child's teeth. Be sure to clean teeth after last drink at night.
- Never leave your child alone during feeding.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Dairy Goat Co-operative (N.Z.) Ltd,
- Hamilton,
- New Zealand.
- Nannycare Ltd,
- 1a Bakery Court,
Return to
- We're here to help.
- Call our careline:
- UK: 0800 328 5826
- ROI: 1800 937 375
- nannycare.co.uk
- Nannycare Ltd,
- 1a Bakery Court,
- London End,
- Beaconsfield,
- HP9 2FN.
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it doesn't, please contact us at enquiry@nannycare.co.uk and we will try to help. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|made up as directed Per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy kJ
|280
|kcal
|66
|Fat, of which g
|3.4
|saturates g
|1.2
|monounsaturates g
|1.7
|polyunsaturates g
|0.53
|- linoleic acid (omega 6) mg
|400
|- α-linolenic acid (omega 3) mg
|53
|- docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) mg
|15
|Carbohydrate, of which g
|7.4
|sugars g
|7.4
|Protein g
|1.3
|Salt g
|0.05
|Vitamin A µg
|56 (14%*)
|Vitamin D µg
|1.6 (23%*)
|Vitamin E mg
|1.5 (31%*)
|Vitamin K µg
|6.7 (56%*)
|Vitamin C mg
|9.3 (21%*)
|Thiamin (B1) mg
|0.062 (12%*)
|Riboflavin (B2) mg
|0.12 (18%*)
|Niacin (B3) mg
|0.66 (9%*)
|Folic acid µg DFE
|22 (18%*)
|Vitamin B12 µg
|0.18 (23%*)
|Biotin µg
|2.3 (23%*)
|Pantothenic acid mg
|0.35 (12%*)
|Chloride mg
|57 (11%*)
|Calcium mg
|62 (11%*)
|Phosphorus mg
|46 (8%*)
|Iron mg
|0.99 (12%*)
|Zinc mg
|0.49 (10%*)
|Copper mg
|0.049 (10%*)
|Selenium µg
|2.5 (12%*)
|Iodine µg
|13 (16%*)
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020