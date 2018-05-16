By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers & Friends Chocolate Small Selection Pack 73G

Maltesers & Friends Chocolate Small Selection Pack 73G
£ 1.00
£1.37/100g

Product Description

  • Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
  • A Selection of Festive Delights: Fun size bars of Milky Way®, Twix®, Mars®, plus a fun size bag of Maltesers®
  • Maltesers
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Milky Way
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Mars
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
  • Twix
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Twix - Fairtrade
  • May your Christmas be crunchy & light
  • Twix - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 73G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

Net Contents

73g ℮

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g(%*)
    Energy 1862kJ335kJ(4%)
    -443kcal80kcal(4%)
    Fat 16g2.8g(4%)
    of which saturates 7.7g1.4g(7%)
    Carbohydrate 71g13g(5%)
    of which sugars 62g11g(12%)
    Protein 3.9g0.7g(1%)
    Salt 0.43g0.08g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g---
    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g(%*)
    Energy 2105kJ410kJ(5%)
    -503kcal98kcal(5%)
    Fat 25g4.8g(7%)
    of which saturates 15g3.0g(15%)
    Carbohydrate 62g12g(5%)
    of which sugars 53g10g(11%)
    Protein 8.1g1.6g(3%)
    Salt 0.42g0.08g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g---
    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g(%*)
    Energy 2064kJ413kJ(5%)
    -493kcal99kcal(5%)
    Fat 24g4.7g(7%)
    of which saturates 14g2.8g(14%)
    Carbohydrate 65g13g(5%)
    of which sugars 49g9.8g(11%)
    Protein 4.3g0.9g(2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.08g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g---
    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g(%*)
    Energy 1864kJ289kJ(3%)
    -443kcal69kcal(3%)
    Fat 15g2.3g(3%)
    of which saturates 7.2g1.1g(6%)
    Carbohydrate 73g11g(4%)
    of which sugars 66g10g(11%)
    Protein 3.3g0.5g(1%)
    Salt 0.53g0.08g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g---

