Maltesers & Friends Chocolate Small Selection Pack 73G

Product Description
- Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Mars - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
- Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
- A Selection of Festive Delights: Fun size bars of Milky Way®, Twix®, Mars®, plus a fun size bag of Maltesers®
- Maltesers
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g
- Milky Way
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
- Mars
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g
- Twix
- Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
- Pack size: 73G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
73g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1862kJ 335kJ (4%) - 443kcal 80kcal (4%) Fat 16g 2.8g (4%) of which saturates 7.7g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 71g 13g (5%) of which sugars 62g 11g (12%) Protein 3.9g 0.7g (1%) Salt 0.43g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 18g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2105kJ 410kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 25g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15g 3.0g (15%) Carbohydrate 62g 12g (5%) of which sugars 53g 10g (11%) Protein 8.1g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.42g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla: 50%. Cocoa and Sugar may be mixed with non-certified Sugar on a mass balance basis
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2064kJ 413kJ (5%) - 493kcal 99kcal (5%) Fat 24g 4.7g (7%) of which saturates 14g 2.8g (14%) Carbohydrate 65g 13g (5%) of which sugars 49g 9.8g (11%) Protein 4.3g 0.9g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 15.5g (%*) Energy 1864kJ 289kJ (3%) - 443kcal 69kcal (3%) Fat 15g 2.3g (3%) of which saturates 7.2g 1.1g (6%) Carbohydrate 73g 11g (4%) of which sugars 66g 10g (11%) Protein 3.3g 0.5g (1%) Salt 0.53g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g - - -
