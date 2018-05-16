Yo! Salmon Deluxe 206G

Product Description
- 4 salmon nigiri, 2 sesame coated salmon & avocado rolls, 2 sesame coated seafood stick & avocado California rolls, with soy sauce, pickled ginger & wasabi
- Label - Not Yet Recycled
- Raw fish
- Pack size: 206G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Salmon (Fish) (14%), Avocado (6%), White Sesame Seeds, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Pickled Ginger (Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Alcohol), Alaska Pollock (Fish) and/or Hake (Fish) and/or Hoki (Fish), Wasabi (Horseradish, Wasabi, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Black Sesame Seeds, Wheat Starch, Seaweed, Reconstituted Pasteurised Free Range Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Sorbitol, Polyphosphates), Salt, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Soya Protein, Flavouring, Colour (Lycopene)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
Return to
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
- Tel: 020-8749-1515
- www.taikofoods.co.uk
Net Contents
206g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|828kJ / 198kcal
|1706kJ / 409kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|12.6g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|58.9g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|15.2g
|Protein
|6.2g
|12.8g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.13g
Safety information
