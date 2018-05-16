Blue Dragon Singapore Noodle Cooking Kit 165G

Product Description
- Singapore style stir-fry noodles with sachet of fine rice noodles, stir-fry curry sauce and fried shallots.
- Singapore Noodle Meal Kits, ready in 3 quick steps. Kit contains individual sachets of fine rice noodles, stir-fry curry sauce and fried shallots.
- Actually originating from Hong Kong, Singapore Noodles are a blend of aromatic curry sauce, vermicelli rice noodles and egg. The dish is reminiscent of Singapore's Indian-Chinese Fusion and so is named 'Singapore Noodles'.
- Only three quick and easy steps are needed to create this mild dish.Just add prawns, an egg and vegetables for authentic Singapore Noodles.
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your Asian food adventures.
- The carboard sleeves used for our Blue Dragon Meal Kits are 100% recyclable. The sachets are made from laminated film; this type of packaging is not yet recyclable, but we are working hard with our packaging suppliers to change this. We are signatories of the UK Plastic Pact and are committed to ensuring all of our packaging is 100% recyclable by 2025.
- Find Your Dragon.
- Ready in 3 easy steps
- Just add prawns, an egg and vegetables
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Fine Rice Noodles (60.5%) [Rice, Water], Stir Fry Curry Sauce (36.5%) [Herbs (12%) (Shallots, Lemongrass, Galangal), Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat), Soybean Oil, Sweet Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat), Mixed Spices (Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Pepper Powder), Salt, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract-Vitamin E), Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Oleoresin], Fried Shallot (3%)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand with local and imported shallots, coriander and cumin
Number of uses
Average Serving Size 82g, Average Servings per Pack 2
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|1442kJ/337kcal
|1182kJ/276kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|5.2
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|52g
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Average Serving Size 82g, Average Servings per Pack 2
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021