San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol Free Lager 4X330ml

Product Description
- Alcohol Free Lager Beer
- San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production.
- San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. Pair with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken.
- Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015.
- Not more than alc. 0.05% vol.
- 0.0 UK Units per can
- 24 calories per 100ml
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1.32L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Carbon Dioxide, Hops, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in Spain
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- NN1 1PZ.
Importer address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- NN1 1PZ.
- Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)
- www.sanmiguel.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|102kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|Of which Sugars
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.01g
