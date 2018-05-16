By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol Free Lager 4X330ml

San Miguel 0.0% Alcohol Free Lager 4X330ml
£ 3.50
£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Lager Beer
  • San Miguel 0,0% is a pilsner style alcohol free lager imported from Spain. It is brewed with standard beer ingredients but the mashing parameters are adjusted to give less fermentable sugars, limiting the alcohol production.
  • San Miguel 0,0% alcohol free lager beer is bright golden in colour, has herbal, floral and cereal aromas, and hoppy grainy flavours with moderate bitterness and sweetness. Serve chilled at 2-4°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma. Pair with light dishes, such as salads or grilled chicken.
  • Winner of Best Spanish Alcohol Free Beer, World Beer Awards 2015.
  • Not more than alc. 0.05% vol.
  • 0.0 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Recycle
  • 24 calories per 100ml
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1.32L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Carbon Dioxide, Hops, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in Spain

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)
  • www.sanmiguel.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 102kJ / 24kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 5.6g
Of which Sugars 1.7g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0.01g

