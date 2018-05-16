Bahlsen Baileys Wafer Squares With Milk Chocolate 125G

Product Description
- Crispy wafers with milk chocolate (48%) and an Irish cream liqueur flavoured cream filling (35%).
- Bahlsen Baileys Squares are made up of a smooth, velvety centred layer infused with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream, sandwiched between a delicate light wafer biscuit topped with a thick, indulgent tablet of milk chocolate.
- Does not contain alcohol.
- UTZ Certified - cocoa, By buying UTZ certified cocoa, Bahlsen supports sustainable cocoa farming. www.utz.org.
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Tray - Don't Recycle
- Box - Recycle
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- With the Taste of Baileys
- Experience the Next Level of Indulgence
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Products (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Starch (wheat), Rice Flour, Lactose, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Irish Cream Liqueur Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Spice
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnuts, Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Best before: see side of pack: DD.MM.YY.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
A pack contains ca. 12 biscuits
Name and address
- Bahlsen,
- 30001 Hannover,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
Distributor address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
Return to
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
- www.Bahlsen.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 31 g (ca. 3 biscuits)
|RI* per 31 g
|Energy
|2339 kJ / 561 kcal
|725 kJ / 174 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|35 g
|11 g
|16 %
|of which saturates
|24 g
|7.4 g
|37 %
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|40 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Protein
|6.4 g
|2.0 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.28 g
|0.09 g
|1 %
|* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|A pack contains ca. 12 biscuits
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020