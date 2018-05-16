By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bahlsen Baileys Wafer Squares With Milk Chocolate 125G

Bahlsen Baileys Wafer Squares With Milk Chocolate 125G
£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Crispy wafers with milk chocolate (48%) and an Irish cream liqueur flavoured cream filling (35%).
  • Bahlsen Baileys Squares are made up of a smooth, velvety centred layer infused with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream, sandwiched between a delicate light wafer biscuit topped with a thick, indulgent tablet of milk chocolate.
  • Does not contain alcohol.
  • UTZ Certified - cocoa, By buying UTZ certified cocoa, Bahlsen supports sustainable cocoa farming. www.utz.org.
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Tray - Don't Recycle
  • Box - Recycle
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • With the Taste of Baileys
  • Experience the Next Level of Indulgence
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Products (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Clarified Butter, Starch (wheat), Rice Flour, Lactose, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Irish Cream Liqueur Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Spice

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnuts, Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Best before: see side of pack: DD.MM.YY.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

A pack contains ca. 12 biscuits

Name and address

  • Bahlsen,
  • 30001 Hannover,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Distributor address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Return to

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.
  • www.Bahlsen.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 31 g (ca. 3 biscuits)RI* per 31 g
Energy 2339 kJ / 561 kcal725 kJ / 174 kcal9 %
Fat 35 g11 g16 %
of which saturates 24 g7.4 g37 %
Carbohydrate 54 g17 g7 %
of which sugars 40 g12 g13 %
Protein 6.4 g2.0 g4 %
Salt 0.28 g0.09 g1 %
* RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
A pack contains ca. 12 biscuits---

