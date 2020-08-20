By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calvet Malbec Reserve Red Wine 75Cl

image 1 of Calvet Malbec Reserve Red Wine 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • The Malbec grape gives this wine an intense, deep purple colour. Very rich in tannins, the wine is well balanced and structured with aromas of ripe black fruits.
  • Deep purple colour. Expressive fruity aromas of black sherry, blackberry, mixed with violet notes and liquorice. The palate is generous, ample, round, fleshy, structured with soft tannins in the end and reveals a lingering finish. Ideal with grilled meats and mature cheeses.
  • Maison Calvet has carried its winemaking know-how through the generations for over 200 years, creating a mark of authenticity. Founded in 1818 by Jean-Marie Calvet in the city of Tain I'Hermitage, Maison Calvet has been selecting and vinifying since then the best quality wines from all regions of France.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The palate is generous, ample, round, fleshy, structured with soft tannins in the end and reveals a lingering finish

Region of Origin

Vin de France

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

History

  Maison Calvet has carried its winemaking know-how through the generations for over 200 years, creating a mark of authenticity. founded in 1818 by Jean-Marie Calvet in the city of Tain l'Hermitage, Maison Calvet has been selecting and vinifying since then the best quality wines from all regions of France

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Temperature: 14-16°C

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Calvet,
  • 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Return to

  • Calvet,
  • 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

