Calvet Malbec Reserve Red Wine 75Cl
Product Description
- Red Wine
- The Malbec grape gives this wine an intense, deep purple colour. Very rich in tannins, the wine is well balanced and structured with aromas of ripe black fruits.
Ideal with grilled meats and mature cheeses.
- Maison Calvet has carried its winemaking know-how through the generations for over 200 years, creating a mark of authenticity. Founded in 1818 by Jean-Marie Calvet in the city of Tain I'Hermitage, Maison Calvet has been selecting and vinifying since then the best quality wines from all regions of France.
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The palate is generous, ample, round, fleshy, structured with soft tannins in the end and reveals a lingering finish
Region of Origin
Vin de France
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE GROUP
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
History
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Temperature: 14-16°C
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Calvet,
- 33720 Landiras,
- France.
Return to
- Calvet,
- 33720 Landiras,
- France.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
