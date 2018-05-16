By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Becks Lager Beer 20 X 275Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Becks Lager Beer 20 X 275Ml
£ 10.00
£1.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • 20 x 1.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please Recycle
  • German brewing heritage
  • Pack size: 5500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Back Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

20 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 275ml
Energy 139kJ /383kJ /
(kJ / kcal)33kcal92kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates 2.5g6.8g
of which sugars 0.1g0.3g
Protein 0.4g1.2g
Salt <0.01g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here