Becks Lager Beer 20 X 275Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- 20 x 1.1 UK Units per bottle
- German brewing heritage
- Pack size: 5500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Back Panel
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
Net Contents
20 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 275ml
|Energy
|139kJ /
|383kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|33kcal
|92kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|2.5g
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.1g
