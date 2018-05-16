By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers & Friends Chocolate Large Selection Box 207G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maltesers & Friends Chocolate Large Selection Box 207G
£ 3.00
£1.45/100g

Product Description

  • Milky Way - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Maltesers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%). Maltesers Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).
  • A festive selection to unwrap: Mars®, Maltesers®, Teaser®, and Maltesers® plus a Crunchy, Creamy Maltesers® Reindeer and fun size Milky Way®, Twix® and Maltesers®
  • Milky Way - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Twix - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Maltesers Teasers - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 35g
  • Maltesers Reindeer - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 29g
  • Maltesers - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Mars - Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 51g
  • Fairtrade - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: total 50%. Cocoa and Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
  • This carton and tray are recyclable in your domestic recycling collection bin.
  • For more information on recycling visit: www.recyclenow.com
  • Fairtrade
  • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 207G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

207g ℮

    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 35g (%*)
    Energy2222kJ778kJ (9%)
    -532kcal186kcal (9%)
    Fat30g10g (14%)
    of which saturates18g6.3g (32%)
    Carbohydrate58g20g (8%)
    of which sugars54g19g (21%)
    Protein7.3g2.6g (5%)
    Salt0.35g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 51g (%*)
    Energy1882kJ960kJ (11%)
    -448kcal228kcal (11%)
    Fat17g8.5g (12%)
    of which saturates8.1g4.1g (21%)
    Carbohydrate69g35g (13%)
    of which sugars60g31g (34%)
    Protein4.3g2.2g (4%)
    Salt0.42g0.21g (4%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy2259kJ655kJ (8%)
    -541kcal157kcal (8%)
    Fat31g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates18g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate57g17g (7%)
    of which sugars52g15g (17%)
    Protein7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt0.40g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy2105kJ410kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat25g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates15g3.0g (15%)
    Carbohydrate62g12g (5%)
    of which sugars53g10g (11%)
    Protein8.1g1.6g (3%)
    Salt0.42g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy2064kJ413kJ (5%)
    -493kcal99kcal (5%)
    Fat24g4.7g (7%)
    of which saturates14g2.8g (14%)
    Carbohydrate65g13g (5%)
    of which sugars49g9.8g (11%)
    Protein4.3g0.9g (2%)
    Salt0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • Fairtrade
    • Simply having a chocolatey Christmas time
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
    Energy1864kJ289kJ (3%)
    -443kcal69kcal (3%)
    Fat15g2.3g (3%)
    of which saturates7.2g1.1g (6%)
    Carbohydrate73g11g (4%)
    of which sugars66g10g (11%)
    Protein3.3g0.5g (1%)
    Salt0.53g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here